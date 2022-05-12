Ann E. Drennan

Ann E. “Nancy” (Curran) Drennan, 80, of South Kingstown, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 5, 2022. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Elizabeth Grace (Smith) Curran. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Drennan, Jr. for 57 years.
Nancy graduated from Bayview Academy and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rhode Island. She worked at the University of Rhode Island in the athletic ticket office for many years before becoming the Pastoral Associate at Christ the King Parish. Nancy coordinated the RCIA process and was a model of stewardship and service to the community.
Nancy and her husband traveled extensively. They especially loved their many trips to Europe and the Caribbean with friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time at the beach. Most of all, Nancy loved spending time with family.
Nancy leaves her children, Kathleen Garlick (Raymond) of Wakefield, Christine Drennan Marks (Christopher) of Barrington, Elizabeth Drennan Wikiera (Aaron) of Westerly, and Meredith Drennan Gibbons (Toby) of Wakefield; ten grandchildren, Michaela McMullen (Patrick), Bridget, Neive, and Jack Skerry, Ceileidh Kung (Raymond), Conor Just, JT, Grace, Brendan, and Andrew Gibbons. She was pre-deceased by her brother Charles H. Curran, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King- Outreach Ministry at 180 Old North Rd, Kingston, RI 02881.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
