Sarah Stedman Hoyle

Sarah “Sallie” Stedman Hoyle, 92, passed away May 4th, 2022. Her love for others was genuine and she was adored in return. Sallie was the loving wife of John C. Hoyle for 61 happy and adventurous years. She was born in South Kingstown, RI on May 1, 1930, the daughter of Oliver H. Stedman and Marjorie Carpenter Stedman. Sallie graduated from South Kingstown High School and got her Bachelor’s degree from Boston University. After teaching briefly in Florida, she commuted to earn her Master’s degree in Education from Bridgewater State University while teaching full-time. She was a beloved teacher to many both during and after her retirement from Richmond Elementary School.
In retirement, Sallie lived life to the fullest. She and John were avid world travelers exploring Mexico, Peru, Brazil, France, Germany and Canada among many other places, but they were truly happiest when they were at their homestead in Richmond. In between trips, Sallie remained a lifelong learner and always enjoyed reading and learning more about the world around her. She was a music and animal lover and donated often to charities that supported animals and children. She took up art in her later years, taking lessons at the Richmond senior center.
Sallie is survived by her loving daughters Chris Sharkey and her husband Thomas, and Heidi Blacklock and her husband Glenn, her grandchildren Patrick (Meghan), Lauren (Wendell), Brian (Lauren), Nate and Jake and her six great-grandchildren. Sallie, however, will be missed by many more. She touched the lives of everyone she met and was a beacon of kindness and positivity to all of those around her. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 19 at The Nordic, 178 Nordic Trail Charlestown, RI from 5-7 p.m. For online condolences visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.