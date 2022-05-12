Marjorie J. Fleischmann, 87, of North Kingstown, RI died peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Brookdale South Bay. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. Jenckes and Marjorie H. (Blanchard) Jenckes. Marjorie was proud of the fact that her family had a strong influence on Rhode Island over the years. This pride was a major reason she decided to return to Rhode Island after raising her family in Palo Alto, California. She has truly been at home these last 30 years in Wickford, with many new and old friends and family. Despite the distance, she maintained strong ties with her family in California through long phone calls and frequent trips.
Marjorie graduated from Mary C. Wheeler School and Pembroke College, Brown University. She served as President of the Pembroke Club of Kent County and member of the Brown University Alumni Association. She was employed as a librarian with the Mountain View Library in California, North Kingstown Library, Willett Free Library, Davisville Library and Jamestown Library.
Active in her community, Marjorie was a Communicant and reader at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford; Docent at the Old Narragansett Church, Past Docent of the Gilbert Stuart Museum, Tourist Consultant at the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce; Ambassador at Trinity Repertory Company Theatre, and member of the Colonial Dames. She was proud to be a life-long learner and was taking OLLI classes at URI in her 80’s. She also loved her sports from attending the Super Bowl in Palo Alto to attending and listening to Red Sox games and listening to the Patriots. She grew to love Pablo Sandoval when he was with the Giants and may have been the only person in New England to like him at the end.
In addition to her husband of 27 years, Andreas J. Fleischmann, she leaves her loving children: Ellen J. Peters and her husband William of San Mateo, CA, Constance J. Lasch and her husband Thomas of Lakeport, CA, Marjorie J. Everett-Broudy and her husband Trale of Sebastopol, CA, and Edward Everett, IV of Santa Clara, CA. Cherished grandmother of Robert E. Peters, Jessica L. Clouse, Kiara N. Broudy and Sierra N. Broudy, and great-grandmother to Emma Clouse and William Peters. She is also survived by her loving brother Thomas A. Jenckes of Alameda, CA, his wife Helen and her first husband, Edward Everett III.
Marjorie was a very strong and intelligent woman who had a big impact on everyone she met. Her children remember the outings to museums and other learning opportunities but also the fun they had at the Plum Beach Club and Lake Tahoe.
A special thank you to the amazing caregivers at Brookdale South Bay.
Her Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial in the Jenckes Family Plot at Swan Point Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to the Charity of your choice.
