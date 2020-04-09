Taig S. Spearman

Taig Steven Spearman passed away on March 30, at home, after a brief illness. He was born on August 30,1987, in Wakefield, RI, to Jessica Spearman. He graduated from School One in Providence, RI, in 2005. His eclectic and varied career reflected his numerous talents. He spent a year working for Greenpeace in Southern California after graduating high school, and worked in digital marketing and video production. The achievement he was most proud of came when he obtained his Coast Guard Captain’s License and went on to captain several fishing vessels. As much as he enjoyed time on the water, his greatest passion and talent was the English language, and he also successfully pursued writing as a vocation. Only weeks before his death, he was offered a staff writing position with All That’s Interesting, one of his most frequent publishers. To list his favorite writers would take pages and cross all genres, though he always had a love for the classics and would return to them often.
Taig was a voracious reader, he read Moby Dick by the age of twelve and insisted on having a Latin tutor and piano lessons because they weren’t offered at his school. He also played the saxophone in the Chariho School’s Jazz Band. He begged his Grandmother to give him her copy of the Complete Works of Shakespeare collection. When she finally gave it to him for his fifteenth birthday, he was so excited one might have thought she had given him a car! His appetite for reading was insatiable and diverse. He loved history and science, music, and poetry. He even taught himself to speak French. He prided himself on being a self learner and tried his hand at all types of activities from cooking to gardening and woodworking. He loved a challenge. He had a passionate love affair with the ocean and spent his life close to the sea. Endless summers on the beach and sailing lessons in his youth led to a career in fishing. He loved the wild freedom of the open ocean.
What Taig loved most was spending time with family and friends. He had friends from all walks of life and could talk to anyone, although to quote his Grandmother, “He didn’t suffer fools gladly.” A writer friend with whom he shared his work and collaborated often in writing said, “Taig was beyond brilliant and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known, but he was also so readily vulnerable, so kind, so open, so patient and sincere.”
A true intellect, Taig was a brilliant thinker and loved to debate. In the 5th grade, he famously had an argument with an English teacher as to whether “hegemony” was actually a word. The following day he brought in a dictionary to prove her wrong and received detention for undermining her authority.
Taig always had something insightful or hilarious to say on any topic. Self-deprecating at times and slightly offensive at others, those who knew Taig appreciated his humor in all its forms.
Taig was loved by many, and brought a smile to the face of everyone he met. His wit, sarcasm and kindness will be remembered by all. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed but lives on in the minds and hearts of those who knew and loved him.
May he rest in love and peace.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to South County Montessori School. For guest book and condolence, averystortifuneralhome.com.
