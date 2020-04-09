Frederick T. Kushnir

Frederick Theodore Kushnir, of North Kingstown, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York City, he was the cherished son of the late George and Katherine (Nowakowsky) Kushnir of New York City and the beloved husband of the late Filomena (Curci) Kushnir.
Frederick is survived by his children, Kathy Kushnir (Michael Grupp) and Gail Kushnir (Richard Thacher) of North Kingstown and Bradley (Molly Sullivan) Kushnir and grandchildren, Shea and Devan Kushnir, of Hingham, MA, his sister, Genevieve (Lou) Katz of Oakland, CA, nephew Steven (Rosa) Katz of Fairfax, CA, and niece Anna (Norman) Silverman of Solana Beach, CA.
Fred was a man for all seasons. Following his service in the Air Force during the Korean War, Fred earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from New York University while working at Gertz department store in Jamaica, NY, where he met his wife. Married for 58 years, Fred and Fay raised their family and shared adventures in Flushing, NY, Avon, CT, Wheaton, IL and Cazenovia, WI, before moving to Rhode Island a decade ago. Fred began his career in the credit department at Shell Oil Company, was the Treasurer of liquor industry leaders Heublein Spirits and J.J. Renfield & Sons, and retired after 18 years as Vice President of Finance for the international Tootsie Roll Industries. Besides being a titan of finance, Fred was a devoted supporter of veterans, serving as Quartermaster General for VFW posts in Wisconsin and Rhode Island, the life of the party as a talented musician, playing piano, guitar, banjo, violin, drums and harmonica, and kept busy as a self-taught woodworker and reluctant, but accomplished, DIY home improvement handyman. After years of city life, Fred was a lover of open spaces and the quiet solitude of a log cabin in the woods.
Service and burial will be private. Burial will be at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Hope Health & Hospice Care, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
