William F. Harding, RN, OSB CAM, 81, of South Kingstown, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023. Born and raised on Smith Hill, Providence, RI, he was the son of the late James and Ruth (Tallman) Harding.
Bill was a resident of South Kingstown for 50 years. He served in the U.S. Army’s Stateside Medical Unit during the Vietnam Conflict. From the age of 14, Bill worked in the healthcare field, and eventually worked his way up to become a registered nurse. At the time of his retirement, he was a nurse manager at South County Hospital. In retirement, Bill was a member of the South County Hospital Ethics Committee and worked at various hospital clinics. He was a coordinator at St. Romuald Chapel in Matunuck and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield for 25 years. In 2011 Bill became an Oblate of the Camaldolese Big Sur, California. In 2014 he was awarded the Diocese Lumen Gentium Honor for exemplary service to the church.
Jim and his extended family would like to thank the healthcare staff at the Royal Westerly and the Continuum Hospice, West Warwick for their excellent compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Romuald Chapel, located at 61 Atlantic Ave. in Matunuck. Private interment will take place at in St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Romuald Chapel, c/o St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St., Wakefield, RI 02879, or New Camaldoli Hermitage 62475 Highway 1, Big Sur, CA 93920. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
