Agnes R. McDade

Agnes R. “Rosalie” (Conboy) McDade, 92 of North Kingstown, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond H. McDade. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James and Agnes (Kinney) Conboy.
Rosalie was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Class of 1946. She was employed by New England Telephone where she worked as a Telephone Operator for many years before retiring. Rosalie was a member of the North Kingstown Business and Professional Women’s Group for many years.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed scrabble, crossword puzzles, a good joke, going out to dinner, and watching NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Dr. John Torres. Rosalie loved the casino, Elvis, and the Beatles. She appreciated a glass of red wine which she attributed to her longevity, and believed “the cheaper, the redder, the better.” Rosalie also loved dogs, most especially her four-legged companion, Daisy McDade. A loyal person at her core, Rosalie will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Rosalie was the devoted mother of Maryann Orlowski (husband, Bill Adams) of Scotland, CT, Matthew McDade of North Kingstown, Michael McDade (wife, Deborah) of Cranston, and Michaela McDade of North Kingstown; cherished grandmother of Caitlin Adams, Alison Adams, Christian McDade, and Benjamin McDade; doting great-grandmother of Damiano Adams. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Rosalie was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Conboy, Marie Wheeler, Buddy Conboy, Ruth Conboy, Robert Conboy, and John Conboy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, February 26, 2021 in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Her burial will be privately held in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the East Greenwich Animal Protection League, 44 Worthington Rd., Cranston, RI 02920; http://heartofri.org/donation-form/ or a local animal rescue of your choice, will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
