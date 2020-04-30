Alice M. Rusnock

Alice Margaret Rusnock died peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with Andrew Rusnock, her husband of 60 years, at her side.
Born in the middle of the Great Depression in rural Illinois (Vienna), Alice was brought up to value hard work, thrift, and education by her parents, Ralph and Margaret McKenzie. She had two siblings, an older sister Mary Louise and a younger brother William, both of whom predeceased her.
After completing a BA in retailing at the University of Illinois, Alice moved to Chicago to work as a manager in the dress department at Marshall Field’s and Company. There she met Andy, a Korean War veteran studying economics at Roosevelt University and working as a stocker at Marshall Field’s. They married in June 1959, and raised two children, Andrea and Paul. Alice returned to work while her children were in school, eventually making a second career for herself at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Alice was rarely idle; she loved baking, sewing, gardening and music; she had a beautiful soprano voice. A fundamentally good and public-spirited person, Alice gave back to every community she lived in, volunteering and helping out throughout her life, for the last twenty years in Kingston, Rhode Island.
A loving wife to Andrew, a devoted mother to Andrea and Paul, and a much-loved Grandmother to Sophie, Harry, Oliver, and Rosalind, she was generous, warm-hearted and full of life, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A private celebration of Alice’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Rhode Island Food Bank, https://rifoodbank.org/give-now/ For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.