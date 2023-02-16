William R. Swift, Sr. (Bill), 96, of East Greenwich, died peacefully on February 12, 2023 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the husband of the late Margaret A. (McKone) Swift and the son of the late Francis R. Swift, Sr. and Dorothy E. (Northup) Swift. Bill grew up on Essex Avenue in North Kingston. Following graduation from North Kingstown High School Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served on Tinian during WWII. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Following his discharge Bill went to work for United Airlines at the Hillsgrove Airport in Warwick, RI. In 1959, he was transferred to Idlewild Airport (now JFK) and later to Milwaukee, Hartford, and finally to San Diego where he retired as Manager of the Scheduled Airline Ticket Office (SATO) at MCRD in 1990. Following his retirement, Bill and Margaret moved back to RI to be with family and friends. They enjoyed traveling together, often taking long cross-country road trips and flights. He was a lifelong member of Quidnessett Baptist Church.
Bill leaves his loving children, John R. Swift and his wife Carolyn of Morristown, NJ, William R. Swift, Jr. of Salt Lake City, UT, Paul T. Swift and his wife Regina of Los Angeles, CA, and David A. Swift and his wife Risa of Oceanside, CA. Cherished grandfather of Katherine J. Swift of Fort Worth, TX, Patricia M. Sikorski and her husband Robert of Chester, NJ, Kyle J. Swift of Morristown, NJ, Evan F. Swift of Los Angeles, CA, Madeleine M. Swift of Santa Cruz, CA, Colin R. Swift of Norfolk, VA, Abigail E. Swift of Oceanside, CA, and great-grandfather of Alissa Sikorski, Robert Sikorski Junior, and Patrick Sikorski. He was the brother of the late Francis R. Swift, Jr.
Funeral Service will be held at Friday, February 17 at 1 p.m. at the Quidnessett Baptist Church on Post Road in North Kingstown. Burial to follow in the Quidnessett Cemetery.
Complete obituary at www.CranstonMurphy.com
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Quidnessett Baptist Church will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
