Dorothy E. Mathews

Dorothy E. (Mattos) Mathews, 93, passed away on Sunday April 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
She was the wife of the late Everett J. Mathews.
Dorothy was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Frank and Evangeline (Correira) Mattos.
Mrs. Mathews was a Stenographer to the Principal at Hope High School for over 20 years. She has lived in Wakefield for over six months, coming from the Fox Point section of Providence.
Dorothy was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Church; she was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and previously a Girl Scout Leader.
She enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader and liked knitting, crocheting and gardening. She also like to go dancing especially ballroom dancing.
Both her and her late husband enjoyed visiting with the members of the LST 345 (WWII) at their reunions.
She is survived by her daughters Gail Mathews of Wakefield, Donna Mathews of Wakefield and Kristine L. Railey and her husband Mike of Hendersonville TN. She was the grandmother of Courtney Menihan Causey, Matthew T. Conn, Taryn L. Pitt, Christopher Menihan, Corey Small, Shanna Small Thayer. Mrs. Mathews is also the great grandmother of nine and survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Manuel Mattos, Nancy Dias, and Barbara Luescher.
Her funeral will be held Friday May 6, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. from the Rebello Funeral Home, located at 901 Broadway in East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, located at 21 Traverse Street in Providence.
Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, located at 163 Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours, which will be held Thursday May 5, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904.
For more information, visit www.rebellofuneralhome.com
