Audrey F. Schmid, 88, of Exeter, died peacefully on February 17, 2021. She was the wife of the late Albert F. Schmid. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Lawson M. Cary and Mary H. (Kenny) Cary.
Mrs. Schmid was a graduate of RI Junior College School of Nursing. She was employed as an original O.R. Nurse at Kent County Hospital upon its opening in 1951. She continued her nursing career at Butler Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in East Greenwich, founding member of the senior luncheons at The First Baptist Church in Wickford, RI State Science Fair Winner 1947, and founding member of the Concerned Exeter Citizens. She loved sewing, gardening, music, cooking, and traveling.
She leaves her loving daughter, Lizabeth Records Leonard & her husband Buck of Exeter and her son-in-law Steven Muddiman of North Kingstown. She was the mother of the late Laurie S. Muddiman and Stephen T. Records. Cherished grandmother of Asia Records, Samuel Muddiman, Peter Muddiman, Jacob Records, Joshua Leonard, and great-grandmother of Layla Wood, Alexandra Wood, Marley Records and Camden Records. She was the sister of the late Carl E. Cary, Sr., Lawson M. Cary, Jr., Alan R. Cary and Laureen C. Denton.
Her graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Meeting Street School, 1000 Eddy St. #4739, Providence, RI 02905 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
