Leonard R. Worthen

Leonard Robert Worthen, 94, of Wakefield, passed on April 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Woburn, MA on December 28, 1925, Leonard was the son of the late Alice (Ransom) Worthen and Lawrence Preston Worthen and the brother of the late Gordon A. Worthen, all of Stoneham, MA. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was married to his beloved wife, the late M. Elizabeth “Betty” (Shumway) Worthen, for 54 years. He is survived by his three children: Diane Worthen-Hirsch and her husband Eric, of North Scituate; Lawrence P. Worthen and his wife Diane, of Exeter; and David R. Worthen, of South Kingstown; his grandchildren Amber, Nicole, and Amanda and step-grandchildren Alex and Liza; and his sisters-in-law, Mary Doleva of Greenfield, MA and Janice Shumway of Amherst, MA.
After graduating from Stoneham, MA high school in 1943, Len enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and served during and after World War II in the Pacific in the Aleutians, at Iwo Jima and Okinawa, on Japanese occupation duty, and during Operation Magic Carpet. He earned his BS from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, his MS from Temple University, his PhD from the University of Massachusetts, and was a Public Health Fellow at Harvard University. Worthen was a professor, researcher, department chair, and Associate Dean at the URI College of Pharmacy during his 33-year career. In addition to his academic work, he served for over 40 years as a community pharmacist in Massachusetts and at the former DeFanti’s Pharmacy, Wakefield RI and the Pier Pharmacy, Narragansett, RI.
Always community-minded, he served as a member and past President of the South Kingstown Lions Club, President of the South County Museum, President of Peace Dale Estates, as a volunteer at the Storehouse Soup Kitchen in Peace Dale, and on the South County Hospital Medical Privileges Committee. A member of Peace Dale Congregational Church for 62 years, he served as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, and on many committees. He played softball and bowled for Wakefield Branch teams and enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, boating, reading and gardening. A lifelong stamp collector, he was a member of the North Kingstown Stamp Club
A memorial service to be held at the Peace Dale Congregational Church will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to South County Hospital, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879, the Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia Street, Peace Dale, RI 02879 or the Salvation Army, 386 Broad Street, Providence, RI 02907, would be appreciated. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.