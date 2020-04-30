Leonard R. Worthen

Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. High 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.