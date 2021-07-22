Holly C. Mather

Holly Champlin Mather passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at home after a long and bravely fought battle with cancer on July 15, 2021.
Born at South County Hospital and raised in Narragansett, she was the daughter of Michael and Denise (Johnston) Champlin. A South Kingstown resident, she was the wife of Jim and the proud mother of her greatest legacy, her children Jameson and Janie. Holly leaves behind her beloved sister, Laurel and her partner Mike Lodge, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and amazing friends.
Holly was a graduate of Narragansett High School, Mitchell College, and the university of Rhode Island. She was an elementary teacher in the North Kingstown School Department for 16 years.
Holly loved being outdoors and going to the beach. She rescued many dogs throughout the years. She loved teaching children and most of all spending time with her own kids.
Calling hours will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter, adopt an animal, or read a child a book. Donations also may be made to the Point Judith Fishermen’s Scholarship Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 386, Narragansett, RI, 02882. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.