Priscilla M. Ainsworth, 97, of West Kingston passed peacefully Saturday, August 7, 2021. She was the second daughter of John and Mollie Lewis and the beloved wife of the late George T. Ainsworth Jr. for 60 years.
Born January 17, 1924 in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, Priscilla moved to West Kingston RI with her family in 1950. Priscilla worked at the Memorial Union at the Office of Student Affairs. She was an active member of the South County Women in Business group and was on the Board of the Women’s Resource Center of South County.
After her retirement from URI, Priscilla worked for many years at Arnold Lumber Company in the business administration department. She was a proud and proper woman with very interesting stories and memories who loved to laugh, sing and dance. Priscilla leaves behind a sister, Betty DeMoranville of Fairhaven, MA, and was pre-deceased by a sister Margaret Prince of Asheville, NC. She had four children; Bonnie (Harlan) Stanley, Betty (Arthur) Arnold, George (Susan) Ainsworth III and Peter Ainsworth.
She was always proud of her 48 direct descendants: 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, and 100s of other people who considered her family and also called her Grandmother Dear. She was lovingly cared for by granddaughter, Priscilla Judson, in her home for the last four years.
Visitation was held Tuesday, August 10th at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home. Her funeral was held Wednesday August 11 at St. Augustine’s Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint Augustine’s Church or the Women’s Resource Center of South County, 61 Main Street, Wakefield RI 02879 would be appreciated. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
