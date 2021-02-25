Stanley E. Sykes, Jr. of Warwick, R.I., formerly of South Kingstown, R.I., passed away on October 16, 2020. He was born August 14, 1949 to the late Stanley E. Sykes, Sr. and Alice E. (Belknap) Sykes. Stanley leaves behind his beloved wife Jane E. (Lamphere) Sykes, three children, Stanley E. Sykes III of Abington, M.A., Samantha J. Tobin of Newport, R.I., and Jennifer K. Sykes of Warwick, R.I., as well as three grandchildren. He was brother to James R. Sykes and Joanne Sykes both of South Kingstown.
His service will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
