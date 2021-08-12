Mary G. Sherman

Mary Gloria (Trainor) Sherman, “Gloria” Gloria, our loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Providence on August 26, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mary Cordelia (Bastarache) Trainor.
Gloria was raised in Rhode Island, except for five years during the Great Depression when she lived with her grandmother in Rexton, New Brunswick, Canada. Gloria graduated from North Kingstown High School in 1942 and married John J. Sherman of Saunderstown in 1943. They built a log cabin in North Kingstown and raised three children. Gloria worked outside the home as a telephone operator and payroll clerk for the State of Rhode Island but spent the majority of her life caring for her family and socializing in the neighborhood. She was a life-long communicant of St. Bernard Parish in North Kingstown and was an active member of the choir and Rosary and Alter Society.
Gloria was the beloved mother of Sandra E. Crowell (Kenneth) of Meriden CT, Patricia M. Sherman, and Michael F. Sherman (Mary) of Saunderstown RI. She was also the devoted grandmother of Kathleen Dougherty (Thomas) of MA, Melissa Crowell (Douglas) of CT, David Sherman, John Sherman, and Michael Sherman of RI. Her great-grandchildren include Mairead, Aodhan, and Oisin Dougherty, Brogan and Ethan Crowell. She was predeceased by two grandsons, James Sherman and Douglas Crowell, and her brother Joseph F. Trainor, Jr.
Now that gathering restrictions have been lifted, the family invites relatives and friends to a Memorial Mass on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Bernard Parish, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
