The Stimson family is saddened to announce the passing of Debra Alderwick Stimson. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Born April 8, 1952 in Utica, New York. The Alderwick family spent summers in Matunuck. Dedicated to her work with women, Deb offered support and guidance as a Certified Nurse Midwife. Continually learning and studying the connection of mothers and babies, she moved onto being an Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant. There she found her calling, helping to educate and advocate for the importance of breast feeding. In her spare time, she enjoyed yoga, walks in the woods, talks with her children and working with her husband, maintaining the life around them. Upon the birth of her grandchild, she took on the nickname “Birdie”.
In the summer of 2018 Deb was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Understanding the terms of the diagnosis, Deb began writing poems, musings and short stories about her life. She became active in the ALS community, and advocated strongly for patients rights. She was loved by many, and seen as a guiding light in dark times. She passed peacefully in her sleep on August 12, 2021 at home in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Association.
