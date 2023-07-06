Eileen M. Lyons, 99, of S. Kingstown, RI passed away June 16, 2023. She was born March 8, 1924 in Queens, NY to Marie (Busch) and Emil Kohls, and is predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Harold J. Lyons, and her grandson, James Lyons.
Eileen grew up on Long Island during the Great Depression. She later moved with her husband to Connecticut. During WWII she helped build aircraft at Grumman. After marriage she went on to create a comfortable home for her family and worked in the school library before becoming a teacher. She became a master gardener, was a member of the First Congregational Church in Canton Center where she joined the Handbell Choir, and contributed to a number of civic groups. Eileen enjoyed socializing with family and friends and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Claudia Lyons, and Jamie Radke (Lawrence), son Daniel Lyons (Patricia) and beloved grandchildren Katherine and Stephanie Lyons, and Hayden Radke (Sophia). Eileen’s final years were spent in RI where she was welcomed into Peace Dale Congregational Church. Her warm smile, sense of humor, and many kindnesses will be missed. Condolences may be posted online at www.quinnfuneralhomes.com.
