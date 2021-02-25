Kathleen Davis

Kathleen (Doherty) Davis of Narragansett passed away at her home on Friday, February 19, with her two sons at her side.
Born October 6, 1942 in Providence to Thomas R. and Kathleen S. Doherty, Mrs Davis was a 1960 graduate of South Kingstown High School and attended the University of Rhode Island.
Kathy, as she was known to her friends, was most recently a hostess for the past five years at Trio Restaurant in Narragansett, and for several prior years was the hostess at Jim’s Dock in Wakefield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore (Ted) Davis of Narragansett, and leaves behind sons Curt Crippen and his wife Mary, Rick Crippen and his wife Sonja Kunkel, stepchildren Ken Davis and his wife Denise, and Kerryn Davis and her partner Robin Scott. She was a beloved grandmother to Daniel Crippen, Emma Crippen, Audrey Crippen, Olivia Crippen, Kyle Davis, Brooke Davis, and Lauren Davis.
Additionally, she is survived by a sister, Judy Field and her husband Ed of Berwyn, PA, two brothers, Tom Doherty and his wife Caren of Birmingham, AL, and Ted Doherty and his wife Betty of Carolina and Ft Myers, FL, and eight nieces and nephews.
Kathy was active in numerous charitable organizations including The American Heart Association and Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation. She was also active in the Northwest Airlines Pilots Wives Association and volunteered frequently to escort orphans from Korea and India to the US to be adopted by American families.
She enjoyed walking along the Narragansett Seawall and socializing with her many friends, and her hobbies included gardening, painting, decorating and watching NASCAR races.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Veronica Chapel in Narragansett on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00AM and will be followed by a celebration of Kathy’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Research. For guest book and condolences,
