Brooke A. Kennedy

Brooke Ashley Kennedy, 27, was born on January 18, 1994, and raised by her beloved Mother, Nancy Jane Kennedy. She passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2021.
Brooke leaves behind the love of her life, Jacob Caswell. She is preceded in death by her cherished Grandparents, Howard and Constance Kennedy. She will be missed by her Aunts, Lynn Kennedy & Connie Anderson, her Cousin Kali Callahan, her many amazing Friends, adored cat Bella and dog Ruby.
Brooke was a beautiful, kind and nurturing person. As a lifelong resident of South County, she enjoyed searching for sea glass along the shore, coloring, laughing with her friends and spending time with her family at home. She worked as a CNA at South County Nursing & Rehabilitation where she will be missed by the residents and staff.
A Memorial-Celebration of Her Life will be announced at a later date through social media. In lieu of flowers, and in Brooke’s memory, hug your child, your Mother or loved one; sit and enjoy the ocean view; and remember that every day is a gift.
