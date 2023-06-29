Alan P. Andrews, Sr., 75, of Coventry, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Harvey O. and Ethel M. (Binns) Andrews.
Alan was a carpenter for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his children, Paul Andrews, Eleene Martin, Alan Jr. and Kimberly Andrews and six grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 2 pm, in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingstown Rd, Kingston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
