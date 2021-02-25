Carvell Cronkite of Hopkinton, passed away February 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 73 years, Dolores (Seeley) Cronkite, was by his side.
Carvell was born September 1, 1925 in Fort Fairfield, Maine. He was number 12 of 13 children born to Samuel and Effie (Johnson) Cronkite of Fort Fairfield, Maine. Carvell served in the Marines during WWII. Carvell worked as a farmer and as a State of Rhode Island employee until his retirement.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Drake and her partner Ruth Anne Dougherty of Hope Valley, and daughter-in-law Morag Cronkite of Exeter. His grandchildren include Ryan Drake and his partner Heather Champlin, Lisa Cronkite Sinkler and husband Knowles Sinkler, and his great grandchildren Kelley Drake and Virginia Keister, and Grant and Penn Sinkler. Carvell was predeceased by his son, Bruce Seeley Cronkite. Carvel is survived by his youngest sister Phyllis Leavett of Presque Isle, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hope Hospice South, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879.
A private graveside service will take place at New Fernwood Cemetery in Kingston, RI. Visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
