Beth A. Bacchiocchi Hannafin

Beth Ann Bacchiocchi Hannafin, devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and teacher, went to Glory to be with our Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020.
Born in Shelton, CT on April 18th, 1963, she was the daughter of Samuel F. Bacchiocchi and the late Ruth (Lenehan) Bacchiocchi of Narragansett, RI. Beth grew up in Shelton and attended the University of Rhode Island, where she met her best friend and husband of 31 years, Chris Hannafin. Together they were blessed with two beautiful girls, Jenna of Portsmouth NH and Julianne of Wakefield, RI. She is survived by her brother James Bacchiocchi and his wife Donna of Shelton, CT and sister Kate Reed of Madison WI. She was the sister of the late Joan and Laura Bacchiocchi. She was the daughter-in-law to Edward and Heidi Hannafin of New Fairfield, CT, beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, with cousins, aunts and uncles throughout New England.
Beth touched many children’s and parents’ lives as an elementary school teacher in the Town of South Kingstown for over 25 years. She truly loved teaching children and seeing them grow up into adults. She attended New Life Church, where her faith flourished and gave her strength to endure her battle with metastatic melanoma. Beth wished to express her loving gratitude to her family, friends, colleagues, medical workers, faith community and everyone who gave her so much care and comfort over the past 2 years.
With family and friends, Beth shared many wonderful loving memories of music, beaches and the outdoors. Some of Beth’s simplest pleasures in life where having Brickley’s raspberry chocolate frozen yogurt and Sweenor’s dark chocolate candies, celebrating fond memories whenever indulging in these local treats and southern Rhode Island’s beauty.
Due to COVID 19 social restrictions, the funeral services will be private and by invitation. A graveside service with family and friends that wish to pay their respects will be held Saturday October 17th at 2pm at the St. Francis Cemetery, George Schaeffer Street, Peace Dale, RI. Flowers can be arranged through Flowerthyme Florists at flowerthyme.com. There is no reception planned at this time. A celebration of her life is planned for a later date, when gatherings can be held safely. For guest book and condolences contact averystortifuneralhome.com.
