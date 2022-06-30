Robert J. Perry, age 82, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Carol R. (Freeborn) Perry for 21 wonderful years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Manuel and Veronica (Laurie) Perry.
Robert was a graduate of Cumberland High School, and worked as a master woodworker and master meatcutter. He was the first meatcutter at Ro-Jacks Market, and was a meatcutter for many small markets including Dockside Market in Warwick. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, gardening, and the love of his life, Carol. Robert was active with the Slocum Grange and Washington County Grange, as well as a member of the RI State Grange and the National Grange. He was known for his baskets of jams, jellies, and craft fairs.
Robert was the loving father of Robert Perry, Jr. of Attleboro, MA, Joshua Perry of Taunton, MA, Travis Perry of NJ, Lewis Perry of Taunton, MA, Cheryl McGivney of Warwick, and Brenda Lippi of Cumberland. He was the grandfather of four and great-grandfather of two.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 with a service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Interment will take place in Elm Grove Cemetery in North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Beacon Hospice, Amedisys Foundation 1130 Ten Rod Rd, Suite A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852, or to Frenchtown Baptist Church, 1359 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
