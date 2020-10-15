Clifton D. Kimball

Clifton “Cliff” Dewitt Kimball, age 76, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 8th, 2020. He was born in Melrose, Massachusetts on August 7, 1944, the son of the late Walter Kimball and the late Marie Brown Kimball. Cliff was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a salesman for various candy manufacturers and retired from Sherwood Brands. He was a Methodist by faith.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 42 years, Suzanne Bouchard Kimball of Douglasville, Georgia; his daughters and sons-in-law: Janice and Chris Whitfield of South Carolina, Lisa Kimball of New Hampshire, and Amy and Larry Willson of Wyoming; his step son, Matthew Degulis and his wife, Erin of Rhode Island; several grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, Cliff will be cremated following a private family gathering.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville, Georgia has charge of the arrangements. For more information please 770-489-2818.
