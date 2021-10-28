Kenneth V. Champlin, 65, passed away October 18, 2021. Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Kenneth V. Champlin, Sr. and Loretta (Rogers) Champlin; loving brother of Michael F. Champlin, Kevin G. Champlin and the late Cynthia K. Champlin and Sandra J. Champlin. Kenny enjoyed quahogging, clamming, spending time with family and friends, the outdoors, wildlife and nature.
His funeral services will be private. Those who wish to honor Kenny can donate to the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island, 2865 Tower Hill Road, Saunderstown, RI 02874.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.