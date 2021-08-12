Erlinda “Linda” Belmonte passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021, with her loving daughters Jasmin and Cheryl by her side. Born in the Philippines she was the daughter of the late Jose and Veronica (Padilla) Belmonte. She graduated medical school in the Philippines and then continued her post graduate education at Jamaica Queens, New York. She then came to Rhode Island which she loved and calls it “mini” Hawaii. She worked at the RI Medical Center for many years and the at the ACI before her retirement.
She was the beloved mother of Jasmin Christopher; they were very close and have such a loving relationship.
Linda had a great passion for bowling, and sometimes played pickleball, she was an avid New England Patriots fan, she enjoyed line dancing and taking Zumba classes.
Visitation will be held Thursday morning, August 12, 2021, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave, West Warwick, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 12:30. Burial will be private.
