Thomas Joseph Peirce, 99, died on Tuesday, June 20th at his home in Wickford, RI, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Erma (Wood) Peirce to whom he was married for almost 60 years.
Mr. Peirce was born in the village of Wickford on June 17th, 1924 to Raymond Wightman and Lasca E. (Smith) Peirce. He graduated from North Kingstown High School in 1942 and received a B.S. in Business Administration from Bryant College. Tom worked at the Wickford Savings Bank from 1948 to 1964, when it was acquired by Rhode Island Hospital Trust, and was the Banking Officer and Manager of the Wickford Branch Office until he retired in 1979.
He joined St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Wickford, on June 21, 1938 and was a member there for almost 85 years. Tom joined the Washington Lodge #5 AF&AM (now affiliated with Mount Vernon Lodge #4 of North Kingstown) in 1953 and served as Master from 1960-1961. He was a member of numerous organizations, including Harmony Lodge #5 I.O.O.F., Slocum Grange, Washington County Pomona Grange, Rhode Island Shriners and Scottish Rite Valley of Providence.
Tom was a collector of North Kingstown memorabilia since childhood and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of his hometown with all.
He is survived by his children: Daniel W. Peirce, Thomas J. Peirce, Jr. (Sherry), and Rachel E. Peirce. He was predeceased by his sister Eleanor (Peirce) O’Leary.
A graveside service will be held at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. No calling hours. Flowers are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.