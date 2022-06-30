Normand J. Leclair, 86, of Lauderhill, FL, died peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was the life partner of Thomas J. Sylvia. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph H. Leclair and Marie R. (Clairmont) Leclair.
Normand was the founder of the “Chick n’ Pick” Restaurant in North Kingstown and La Chine Rotiserie. He was the co-owner of the Red Rooster, Pump House, and Via Veneto Restaurants. The Red Rooster was awarded best restaurant in Rhode Island for several years. He was recognized by Wine Spectator as one of the best wine cellars in the United States. He was a member of the International Culinary Association and author of three books: Chicken Expressions, Seafood Expressions, and Culinary Expressions.
Normand proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his life partner, he leaves his sisters, Therese Desmarais of Monroe, NC, Lorraine Levesque and her husband Richard of Cary, NC, and his step-brother Paul Ouellette and his wife Marie of Alna, ME. He was the step-brother of the late Sylvia Coit and brother-in-law of the late Raymond Desmarais.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Warwick.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston, RI 02881 or to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Rd., Suite A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
