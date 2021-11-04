William H. Morgan III, 93, passed away on October 30 peacefully in his sleep at Sunny View Nursing Home. Bill was born in Warwick in 1928 to the late William H. Morgan Jr. and Amelia (Roby). He was the brother of the late George Morgan. He was the devoted husband for 50 wonderful years to the late Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Devine) and a caring friend to his late “lady friend” Joan Swiss for 12 happy years. He is survived by his favorite daughter, Kathleen (his favorite son-in-law James Neary) and his favorite son, Jan Peter (his favorite daughter-in-law Carol). He also leaves his cherished favorite granddaughter Meghan (Neary) and her husband Ryan Salvati and his favorite grandson Colin Morgan (Beth Herder) and many nieces and nephews.
In the late 1940’s Bill and his brother started Morgan Trucking, which was closed in the 1950’s but continued working in the trucking industry until the 1980’s. He was a member of Teamster Local 251 and was active with the Teamster retirees. He was proud of his safe driving record, driving until he was 89. When Interstate Motor Freight System went out of business in the 1980’s Bill retired from driving tractor-trailers and started a new career working at the URI Bay campus. In his retirement years he worked as a transportation manager for the Fiore car dealership.
Betty and Bill lived in Warwick until 1976 when they purchased land in Saunderstown started a family farm eventually creating Morgan Compound where he and Betty loved entertaining family and friends. His children and grandchildren continue to live on the property. He had fun business adventures with his business partners Scott McLeod and Beth Stewart who Bill and Betty loved very much.
Bill loved marching in parades, which he did with the Army Reserves until he retired at the age of 60 and with the Rhode Island Shriners as a member of the Directors Staff well into his 80s.
He loved to drive, tell stories, travel, Dunkin coffee, Allie’s Donuts, ice cream, watching Bruins hockey and Patriots football, caring for his animals and property but most of all he loved his family.
His family would like to give two “thumbs up” to the staff at Sunny View Nursing Home who lovingly cared for Bill.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in Christ the King Church in Kingston with a burial held, with military honors, at Quidnessett Cemetery in North Kingstown. A livestreaming of the Mass may be found on the parish YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/4ucv-86JKJI
In lieu of flowers donations in Bill’s memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 would be greatly appreciated. Online donations: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=lttr-home
