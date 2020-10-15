Margaret A. Dubis

Margaret Ann (Sosnicki) Dubis, 73, of North Kingstown, RI passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence on February 15, 1947, she was the eldest daughter of Stanley and Helen (Deery) Sosnicki.
Margaret worked in the procurement department at the corporate office of Ocean State Job Lot for 15 years retiring in 2016.
She is survived by her loving son Brian Dubis of North Kingstown, daughter Beth Oneill of North Kingstown, granddaughter Juliane and she was the former wife of Kevin Dubis of Warwick.
Margaret was the cherished sister of William Sosnicki of Coventry, Anne Sosnicki of Florida, Stanley Sosnicki of Massachusetts and Mary Sanders of Coventry.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be a wake or funeral. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: American Cancer Society at cancer.org or P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, are greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.