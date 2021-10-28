Susan J. Whittingham, 76 years old of Warwick, passed away on September 22, 2021. She was the daughter of George and Belle Whittingham and the sister of David and Fred. All of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her nephew John Whittingham of Montana, her niece Suzanna Williams of California and various relatives in the western USA.
Susan was a graduate of Warwick Schools, an LPN in private practice and a laboratory worker for both Kent and South County Hospitals. In later years, she worked as an assistant at Galilee Mission in Narragansett, RI and also as a part-time professional Photographer. She loved to photograph the South County scenery.
Susan was a friend of Bill W.’s for thirty-three years and had many recovery friends in Warwick and South County.
She was a kind and compassionate person to all who knew her. She was a most beloved friend to the Plunkett and Sims families and will be sorely missed.
Memorial service is private. Contributions to MS of R.I. may be made in her name.
