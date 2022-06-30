Harold Curry, of East Matunuck, passed away at home on June 22, 2022 at the age of 88.
Hal was born in Bridgeport, CT on April 29, 1934 to Harold and Anne Curry (Svetz). Hal is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 64 years, Charlotte (Chacho) Curry, his two children, Shaun Curry and his wife Linda of Peace Dale and Paige Wilkinson and her partner Jack Mosley of Cranston. Hal is also survived by four grandsons, Nicholas and his wife Abby of West Warwick, Spencer and his wife Aly of East Providence, Samuel and his wife Elizabeth of Helena, MT, and Zachary of Cranston and a great granddaughter, Hannah of West Warwick. He was the brother of Carol (Curry) Kitko of Bismarck, ND.
A graduate of Fairfield College Preparatory School and Southern Connecticut State University (BA/MA), Hal taught in the Bridgeport and Norwalk public schools for 35 years, primarily in high school special education.
Besides family, Hal had multiple passions, especially fishing, traveling, birding, and photography, which were shared ones with Char. Hal and Char owned six boats over the course of their life together on the water, most named “Ishmael” as his first choice, “Queequeg’s Coffin” was, in the end, thought to be inappropriate. At one time Hal held the ISFA world record for bluefish on 2 lbs. test line and was a Westport Stripped Bass Club Sportsman of the Year. Hal, Char, Shaun, and Paige fished everywhere from the Florida Keys to Minto Flats in Alaska.
Back in the 1970s, Hal took the CB handle “Itchy Feet” as he always was ready for a road trip. Memorably, during a trip in the summer of 1973, Hal, Char, Shaun, and Paige, along with dog Bumpy Brown and guinea pig Fluffy, traveled to Alaska in their pickup camper, including taking the ferry through the southeast passage and driving home via the then unpaved Alcan Highway. With the kids out of the way, Hal and Char continued to travel the US with their cat Casey, perhaps the only cat to travel to and camp in 45 US states. During these travels, he especially enjoyed kayaking in the Myakka River in FL, along with the crocodiles and manatees.
As a birder, Hal totaled more than 400 observed species. Among his favorite spots were the area around Portal, AZ and his backyard where his favorite bird, the Chickadee, was ever present. Birding and photography went hand in hand, with Hal frequently setting up props in the yard and hiding in a tent trying to get the right shot. Before his passing, Hal had reconciled with his longtime birdfeeder nemeses, the gray squirrel, and came to enjoy their antics. Several of Hal’s photographs won awards from the Photographic Society of Rhode Island, while others were featured on the front page of Flickr.
Hal was also an Extra Class amateur radio operator for 46 years, operating under the call sign WA1YLN, along with Char (WA1YLO) and Shaun (WA1YLP).
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of South County Hospital, where Hal spent many days and nights over the past year, South Kingstown EMS, who transported Hal to SCH many a time, South County Home Health who provided home care after those visits, and HopeHealth who provided home hospice services in Hal’s last days. A special shout out goes to staff at the 210 Oyster Bar, (especially Jan, Sam, and Jake) where Hal and Char, until recently, spent many a Friday Celebration and their neighbors on Westside Rd., especially long-time friends Maureen and Bob and Mimi and Jim.
To all, as Hal was fond of saying “Sin a little, but not too much”.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
