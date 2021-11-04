Hartley S. Nelson, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Apple Rehab Clipper in Westerly. He was the husband of Lillian I. (Whittle) Nelson. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Stephen and Grace (Peterson) Nelson.
Hartley enjoyed wood working, trains and rebuilding vintage antique cars.
He is survived by two daughters, Claire I. Emery and her husband Billy of Wakefield, and Nancy P. Brown and her husband Donald of Charlestown. He was the cousin of the late Carl Jackson.
Visiting hours for Hartley were held Wednesday, November 3, 2021, followed by a service at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. Burial followed in St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice,
1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, RI 02914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.