Shirley E. Cummings

Shirley Ellis Cummings, 91, of South Kingstown, died on Monday, February 24. Born on January 28, 1929 in Cambridge, MA, Shirley was the loving daughter of Alexander Ellis, and Catherine (Cassidy) Ellis.
She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart New York City and received a B.A. in English from Manhattanville College Purchase NY, in 1950. After college, Shirley worked for Maynard Walker at the Maynard Walker Gallery, New York City.
In November 1953, she married Robert Cummings, and they made their home in Providence. Shirley volunteered with the Junior League of Rhode Island and served as a Museum Associate at RISD. She was an active and dedicated congregant of Saint Sebastian Church in Providence and St. Francis of Assisi in Wakefield. Shirley was a member of the Dunes Club, Willow Dell Beach Club and Handicraft Club. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and going to the movies. Her wit, charm and profound love for others will be held dear by all who knew her.
Shirley’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. Shirley Cummings was predeceased by her parents, her brother Alexander, and her sister Jean. She is survived by her five daughters: Marcie (Clarkson) of Kingston, Dede (Steve) of Brattleboro VT, Constance (Chris) of Pacific Palisades CA, Alexandra (Howard) of Westerly, and Ann of Corte Madera CA. She was the beloved grandmother of fourteen grandchildren: Trippe, Sam, Molly, Mea, Emma, Homer, Lexie, Joe, Sarah, Mara, Eliza, Sean, Emma, and Nina and great-grandson Remy. She cherished her many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi, High Street, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Convent of the Sacred Heart or to Manhattanville College. Condolences may be left at monahananddrabblesherman.com.
