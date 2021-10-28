Jean Russell

Jean (Yost) Russell passed away on October 22, 2021 at the age of 87. She was the daughter of the late Elsie (Yost) Folcarelli and stepdaughter of the late Alfred Folcarelli.
She leaves behind her loving husband Paul ‘Russ’ Russell after recently celebrating their 65 years of marriage. They shared a love of the ocean and felt blessed to have lived on their cabin cruiser, the “Anne K” docked at Goat Island in Newport, for 31 summers.
Jean was the valedictorian of her 1952 graduating class at South Kingstown High School. At age 28 and the mother of three children she enrolled at the University of Rhode Island, and in 1973 and now the mother of four, she earned a bachelor’s degree summa cum laude. She continued her education at URI, earning a master’s degree in Library Sciences in 1976. She often said she was “meant to be a librarian,” and spent many happy years as a children’s librarian at Warwick Public Library where “Miss Jean” shared her love of learning and reading with hundreds of children.
Jean enjoyed traveling around the world, the arts, fine dining, Yacht Club events, a good day of shopping, Jeopardy!, the pool at the Y, her morning coffee groups, attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events, her annual “ladies’ trip,” and sunsets over Newport harbor. She was an inspiration to her family, and they were all very proud of her accomplishments.
She is survived by her son Carl (Krista) of Newport, RI, her daughter Anne K. Cabral (Stephen) of Malta, NY, and her son Stephen (Ellen) of West Kingston, RI, her grandchildren Jennifer Bednarski, Christopher Russell, Alexandra and Payton Russell, and Emmali, Zachary and Max Cabral, and six great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son Brian P. Russell.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 29, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street in Wakefield, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield, R.I.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Brian P. Russell Pharmacy Endowment: c/o URI Endowment, 79 Upper College Road, Kingston, RI 02881. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
