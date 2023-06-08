Harold “Bud” P. Brennan Jr., 93 of North Kingstown, RI, passed away on Memorial Day, Monday May 29, 2023. He was the husband of Marcia L. (Mayeski) and the father of Christopher J and his wife Carol and the late Alida Bowers. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Alexander Brennan, Madeleine Brennan Scarpato, Christopher Bowers, Phoebe Boudreaux, Amelia Bowers and two great grandchildren. Bud was a proud Marine having served in both World War II and the Korean War. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name made to a charity of your choice.
