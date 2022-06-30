Richard P. Drugan, Sr.

Richard Patrick Drugan, Sr., 69, of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was the husband of Penne L. (Wright) Drugan for 50 years. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late John L. and Anna A. (Brown) Drugan.
Richard was a maintenance manager for the Town of Narragansett and for the Village Inn for many years before retiring. He was also a past president of the Narragansett Lions Club.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Richard Patrick Drugan, Jr. and his wife Angela of Charlotte, NC and Ryan Patrick Drugan and his wife Kira of Lincoln; five grandchildren Shannon, Brittany, Alexus, Ryla and Kari; a great-grandson, Emerick; two brothers, John Drugan of FL and Paul Drugan of Wakefield and his sister, Cathy Baton of Charlestown. He was the brother of the late Joseph Poplis.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center, 20 Powel Ave., Newport, RI 02840. For guest book and condolences, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.