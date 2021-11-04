Elinor H. Congdon, 94, of South Kingstown passed away on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2021, at Brookdale South Bay. She was the daughter of Edwin and Nellie Hoyle and was raised on Elmknowl Farm in West Kingston, RI. She graduated from South Kingstown High School and the Edgewood Secretarial School in Providence. She was proud of the time she spent working for Dr. Christopher in the Agronomy department at the University of Rhode Island.
Elinor was predeceased by her husband Carl G. Congdon who she met and fell in love with in high school. After their marriage in 1947, Carl and Elinor established Airy Acres Farm in West Kingston where they raised Ayrshires. Elinor and Carl were active in the Richmond Grange Hall, the Supper Club, Peace Dale Church, and later, the South Kingstown Farmer’s Market. Elinor was always dressed in one of the many hand-knit, 50’s style sweaters that she proudly made herself.
Elinor is survived by her sister Evelyn (Jack) Bailey and was predeceased by her brother Tom Hoyle. She was the grandmother to Nick, Morgan (Peter), Rosa, and Nellie Congdon. They and their parents, David and Janet and Dennis and Susan, will miss her and all the delicious food she made and the fun she brought to the house each holiday.
Burial will be private. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care. 401-415-4206.
