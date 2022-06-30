Jacqueline A “Jackie” Ryan, 87, passed away June 25 at Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence with her family by her side. Born in Providence on October 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John J. Kelley and Anna (Pilon) Kelley. Jackie was a graduate of North Providence High School in 1952 and Rhode Island College in 1956. A life-long Rhode Island resident, she was married to the late Richard N. Larkin from 1957 to 1972 and married the late William Ryan in 1979. She is survived by her children Richard Larkin (Bertha Beaudreau), Annie Arnesen (Stig Arnesen), Kathleen Larkin (Jon Greene), Maureen Larkin (David Reavill), four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Jackie was a physical education teacher in the Cranston Public Schools. In 1984, she founded Kingston’s Camp in Kingston. An accomplished artist, for the last 15 years she took lessons at the Bosgraaf Stained Glass Studio, located in Peace Dale, where she created many beautiful stained glass objects. Jackie generously donated some of her creations to local charities and gave many more to all of her family and many friends. These are a treasured legacy.
Jackie was also a gourmet cook, loved to garden, was an avid reader, and liked to vacation in Saratoga Springs, NY.
The funeral will be a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jacqueline Ryan to: Memorial and Tribute Program, Laurel Clark, Program Director, South Kingstown Public Library, 1057 Kingstown Rd., Peace Dale, RI, 02879.
