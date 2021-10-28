Sid Morgan of Wakefield, Rhode Island, died peacefully on October 16 at the age of 92. She spent her last days at The Elms/Chestnut Cottage memory care residence in Westerly, where she was tenderly cared for by the exceptional staff and surrounded by her loving daughters.
Sid was a kind, funny, and generous person who was loved by most everyone who knew her. Born in Montclair, New Jersey, to Marion (née Cox) and Harold Stoker, she was the fourth child in a close-knit family of five – Marilynn, Margaret (Peggy), Lynn (Lindy), Sid, and Lucinda (Cindy). Sid was deeply connected to her family, whose values shaped her strong character and lifelong belief in loyalty, integrity, and giving back wherever and whenever possible.
Sid earned her degree in occupational therapy from Milwaukee-Downer College (now Lawrence University) in Wisconsin. She married John Morgan in 1953. With the births of their three daughters, Sid focused on being a wife and mother, though she continued to work as an OT off and on over the years. Her children were the lights of her life, and she devoted herself to their upbringing and happiness.
As John’s career evolved the family moved often, living in Washington, New York, Alabama, Maine, and Wisconsin. Eventually the marriage ended and Sid decided to come to Rhode Island. She took great pleasure in her new home and was proud of her ability to build a life here on her own. She quickly got to know her neighbors and immersed herself in local activities and groups, including the Narragansett Bay Quilters Association, Little Rhody Thrummers, Native Plant Society, and Jonnycake Center, among others.
Sid was highly creative and excelled at sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, ceramics, leatherwork, drawing, painting, tatting, quilting, and hooking and braiding rugs. She was also a Girl Scout leader, gardener, and frequent volunteer in community and charitable organizations. Sid loved the ocean and was never happier than when she was walking on a beach or sitting in the sun watching the waves. Her love of all animals, especially dogs, began at an early age and continued throughout her life. We know her reunion with Peter, Tina, Tyke, Sandy, Patches, Cricket, Mickey, Pepper, Robby, Sherry, Squeaker, and Emily was a joyful one, and visits from Hobie next door were always a special delight.
Sid will be remembered as a thoughtful, intelligent, and compassionate person who loved to laugh and always took great interest in the people and creatures around her. While we will miss her terribly, we are grateful for the gift of her presence on this earth for so many wonderful years.
Sid was cremated at Avery-Storti funeral home in Wakefield, and the family held a private memorial service. She is survived by her sisters Peggy Brewer and Cindy Miller; her daughters Molly Morgan, Leigh Morgan, and Marion Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Rescue Rhode Island at 506B Curtis Corner Road, Peace Dale, RI 02879 or made at www.animalrescueri.org. For online condolences, visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.