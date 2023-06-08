Sadly Todd W. Carocci passed away at home on May 30, 2023 at 54 with his loving family by his side.
Todd fought a gallant two-year fight with cancer. He always had a smile for everyone. From a very young age he learned to accept life as it was and people were drawn to him.
Todd loved to watch and talk about sports with everyone, especially the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and golf. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He got that from his older brother Peter and stayed steadfast with them to the end.
Todd loved his Marco Island Florida winter home and great friends he met there. He always had companion dogs he loved dearly, including Butterscotch, Dallas, Romo, and presently, Apollo. He was the best Dad to all of them. They were always by his side.
Todd is survived by his parents, Peter R. and Mary J. (McHugh) Carocci; sisters, Lisa Rainey (Kevin) and Kristina Macedo (Greg); brother, Peter R. Carocci, Jr. (Lost at Sea); nephews, Jack Rainey (Amy) and Brendan Rainey; niece, Victoria Rainey; his grandmother, Ann McHugh; and Todd’s pride and joy, his great-nephew, Logan.
Todd is predeceased by his grandparents, William McHugh and Peter A. and Dorothy Carocci; as well as his uncles, William McHugh and Thomas Carocci.
In memory of Todd, kindly omit flowers and consider a donation to Hope Hospice (Wakefield Office) at 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or South County Health Cancer Center at 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, June 12 in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street in Wakefield. His memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home prior to burial at St. Francis Cemetery, George Schaffer Street in Wakefield. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow.
