Dolores (Schoenhut) Clark, age 88, of Narragansett, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Richard C. Clark. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Catherine (Sharkey) Schoenhut.
Mrs. Clark was a true daughter of New York and loved the city. She was employed by N.W.AIRE where she worked as a secretary for many years. Mrs. Clark enjoyed traveling, especially to places of religious significance. She embraced life, had a great sense of humor and generous spirit, and cherished her family.
Mrs. Clark was the beloved mother of Elizabeth C. Gilbert (husband, Allan), and Barbara C. Talvitie; devoted grandmother of Tyler Gilbert, Allan Gilbert, Jr., Meri Talvitie, Suvi Talvitie, Anja Talvitie, and Lumi Talvitie; aunt of Kathleen Carnieux, William Anderson, and Richard Anderson. She was predeceased by her sister Madeline Anderson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. Burial will be private. A live streaming of the Mass may be found on the parish website: https://livestream.com/stm/stm-funeral
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.