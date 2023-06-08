Jeremy J. O’Connor, 32, of West Greenwich, passed away due to a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Born in Warwick, RI, on October 28, 1990, he was the devoted and beloved husband of Margarete Kloss O’Connor and loving father of his infant son, Daxel Ledger O’Connor of whom he was so immensely proud.
He is survived by his mother, Angela T. O’Connor (Derrek) and his father, Brian P. O’Connor; brother, Patrick B. O’Connor (Samantha); maternal grandparents, Margaret R. Tarbox and the late Johnny A. Ard; and paternal grandparents, the late Jeremiah J. and Susan L. O’Connor. In addition, Jeremy was the son-in-law of Elizabeth B. Kloss; nephew of Eric W. Barry, Patricia A. Glendinning (John) and Kevin M. O’Connor (Janet), and the late John A. Ard. He is also survived by extended family members in Pensacola, Florida.
Jeremy was a 2008 graduate of North Kingstown High School where he excelled in academics as well as many sports. He then continued on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the Johnson and Wales University School of Business, graduating Cum Laude. He subsequently went on to work as an accountant and cost controller for RPS Group in RI and Houston, TX and most recently was employed at Groov-Pin Corporation in Smithfield, RI where he was excelling and proud to be working. Jeremy had recently received the Excellence In Teamwork Award.
Jeremy was a deeply devoted father and husband who showered Margarete and Daxel with immeasurable love, caring and support. All who knew Jeremy will remember him for his admirable sense of character, courage and work ethic. Jeremy was passionate about the outdoors, cycling and the many other sports and activities he enjoyed. His passions will live on through all who knew and loved him.
A graveside burial service was held in Elm Grove Cemetery in North Kingstown on Monday, June 5.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe established for Margarete and Daxel: https://www.gofundme.com/f/margarete-and-daxel?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home online for information and online condolences, www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.