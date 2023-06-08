David W. Osborn

David Waldren Osborn, 73, of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to his loving parents, the late George and Gabrielle (Roe) Osborn. David was the beloved husband of Stephanie A. (Cavanagh) Osborn for 52 years.
Dave entered the Navy after graduating from South Kingstown High School in 1967 and served four and a half years. He received the Monterey Book Award from the Monterey Language Institute specializing in Greek. Dave then attended two national security clearance schools before his tour of duty in Rota, Spain where he developed life long friendships. After returning home, he graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Business Administration. Dave spent many years in the jewelry industry beginning his career at Hedison Manufacturing in Providence as a Purchasing Agent. Later he moved onto Jewelry Craft to advance his career in sales before he was able to take higher senior positions with Excel Manufacturing (later acquired by Stern Leach & Leach Garner), where he retired in June of 2015. During his career he served as the President of Manufacturing Jewelers and Silversmiths Management Association and served on various other committees as well.
Those who knew Dave best, know that some of his favorite joys in life included 1930’s-1950’s classic MG Restorations. He founded the Rhode Island Chapter MG Club which he and Stephanie ran for 25 years. Dave enjoyed bird watching in his back yard with his many feeders, his Florida home, the beach and traveling. He was an avid cruiser, taking 39 wonderful cruises over the years with his wife. He also loved watching his grandkids sporting events — basketball, volleyball, softball and track and rarely missed a game or meet. Dave was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Family was most important to him and all of his cherished friendships. And in turn, all who knew him, whether it was as David, Dave, Dad, Uncle Dave, or Poppie will miss him with every bit of their hearts and minds. He was such a remarkable and special man.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Heidi Butler, Sherry Thompson and her husband James; four grandchildren, Darian and Kyra Butler, Sierra and Jasmine Thompson; as well as his siblings Anne Summers, spouse Alan, Dan Osborn, Jeff Osborn, spouse Erika, Roe Osborn and spouse Laurie. He also leaves behind brother in law and sisters in law Robert Cavanagh and his wife Lynda, Meredith Masson and husband Mark, and Heather Cavanagh. He will also be lovingly remembered by his eight nephews, three nieces, and 24 grand nephews and nieces.
Calling hours will held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 also at Avery-Storti Funeral Home. Private burial will be held with family at a later time.
In his memory, donations can be made to South Kingstown Athletic Boosters Club or the South Kingstown Recreation Department. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
