Frederick E. Seymour

Frederick E. “Ted” Seymour, II, 80, of Wickford, died peacefully at home on November 3, 2021. He was the husband of the late Gail R. (Cranston) Seymour. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Wilfred E. Seymour and Clarice (Gilpin) Seymour of Saunderstown, RI.
Ted was a dairy farmer, carpenter, homebuilder, woodworker, and the founder of FISH/NK, Welcome House Shelter in Peace Dale, and South County Habitat for Humanity. He was a champion one-design sailor, locally and regionally, who built a 46 ft. yacht “Morning Star” and sailed it to Bermuda. Ted was also a commercial lobsterman for many years.
Active in his community, Ted served on the Affordable Housing Commission for the Town of North Kingstown and Town of South Kingstown. He served as the Executive Director and Construction Supervisor for Habitat for Humanity, building affordable homes for people in need.
He was the recipient of the South County Community Action Volunteer of the Year Award, Presidential Jefferson Award, J.C. Penney Good Neighbor Award, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year, and the Wickford Yacht Club Humanities Award.
Ted Served as President for Joseph’s Coat Thrift Shop in Wickford, providing clothing to people in need for 24 years.
A talented woodworker, Ted founded Woodcrafts of Wickford, offering all types of woodworking, cabinetry, boat building, and marine repairs.
Ted was the founder, volunteer, and President of South County Emergency Shelter, organized in local churches and was instrumental in organizing “The Storehouse”: a grassroots community meal site at the Church of God, Peace Dale, where he served as President for 3 years.
He also served for a decade as a Lay Pastoral Assistant at the Church of the Ascension in Wakefield and was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Church, where he served on various committees and founded the Community Garden. He was a Christian who tried to live out his faith.
Ted had the good fortune to grow up in a loving environment, providing him daily examples of loving one another. His father, Wilfred Seymour, taught him, not only carpentry skills, but life skills, particularly compassion and caring for his brothers and sisters in the world.
He is survived by Debra M. Eubank, Frederick E. Seymour, III and his wife Christie, Susan Makara, and Steven C. Seymour and his fiancée Melissa Horton. He was the father of the late Charles Seymour and Debra Seymour. Cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and loving brother of Richard Seymour and his wife Carolyn and David Seymour and his wife Marilyn. He also leaves many nieces & nephews.
His Requiem Eucharist will be held Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial will be private.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Sunday, November 14th from 3-6 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
Memorial donations may be made to South County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 68, Shannock, RI 02875.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
