Carol L. Whaley, 85, of Ft. Lauderdale, formerly of North Kingstown, died May 28, 2023 at Belmont Village. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Whaley. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Harry R. Lewis, Jr. and Virginia (Cooper) Lewis.
Carol was employed as the cafeteria head cook for North Kingstown Schools for many years until her retirement. She was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with family.
She leaves her loving sons: James A. Whaley of Woonsocket, Thomas L. Whaley of Los Angeles, CA, and Joseph C. Whaley & his husband Brian Rowley of Oakland Park, FL. Cherished grandmother of Emily Whaley and Annabelle Whaley. She was the sister of Richard C. Lewis and his wife Ruth Ann of East Greenwich and the late Patricia Lewis. She also leaves many nieces & nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, June 15 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, give.michaeljfox.org will be appreciated.
