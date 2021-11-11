Kevin F. Farley, 73, a longtime resident of North Kingstown, R.I. passed away November 5, 2021. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Francis J. and Kathleen D. Farley.
Kevin is survived by his siblings, Martha J. McAdam, Clark Farley (Phyllis), and Denise M. Farley (Dale). He is also survived by his nephew Sean R. McAdam, his niece Courtney D. Campbell (Jason), 4 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 12th at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown, RI. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Elm Grove Cemetery, 960 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI.
