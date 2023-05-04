Carol I. Haberland

Carol Inda (Stone) Haberland, 78, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of the late Peter Christian Haberland. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Callahan Stone and Inda Marie (Sweet) Stone.
Carol was active in her youth in Girl Scouts and in Rainbow Girls in Pennsylvania. She attended art classes at Moore College of Art through a special program while she attended Conestoga High School. She was a graduate of Bates College, class of 1966. After college, she taught for one year at Conestoga High School before getting married and moving to Montvale, New Jersey where she would teach high school social studies before relocating to Northborough, Massachusetts in 1972. During her time in Northborough, she served as Chairwoman of the Northborough Historical Commission and took up archery through the Northborough Fish and Game Club, serving on the board of the New England Archer’s Unlimited. Additionally, Carol and Peter spent many years as Holy Cross College football season ticket holders, especially enjoying the Saturday tailgates creating long-lasting friendships. After her children were both off to school, Carol worked many years for Chase Paper in Westborough, CVS in Northborough, and later for Sam’s Club and Walmart in human resources. After the passing of her husband, Carol moved to Kingston to be closer to her two grandchildren whom she adored. She was welcomed into a wonderful neighborhood where she made many valued friendships.
Carol was a voracious reader, an avid gardener and was happy living close to the beach.
Carol is survived by her children, Cathy Fogarty (husband Jeremiah) and Jason Haberland (wife Katrina); and her grandchildren, Declan Owen Fogarty and Niamh Lynne Fogarty. She also leaves behind three sisters Lois Stone (partner Dean Rollins), Susan Allen (husband Randy), Amy Azarow (husband Robert) and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, she leaves behind her beloved grand puppies, Nuala Fogarty, Moose, Walker and Peabody Haberland.
In addition to her husband and parents, Carol was predeceased by her grand puppy Rosie.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Maury Loontjens Memorial Library, for the library building project. Checks should be made out to “Friends of the Narragansett Library,” Attn: Gloria Roman, 35 Kingstown Road, Narragansett, RI 02882.
