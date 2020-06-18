Robin L. Schodt

Robin Leete Schodt (60) passed away peacefully in her home on June 7th, 2020. She figured she might as well - there was nothing good on TV. Rumor is that both Wendy’s and Jimmy John’s took a hit in the stock market the next day due to anticipated loss of sales.
Born on April 22nd, 1960 in Wakefield, Rhode Island as a daughter of the American Revolution, descended from Mayflower Pilgrims and a colonial Governor of Connecticut, it is perhaps surprising that she still managed to receive a D- in her American History class at the University of Utah.
A proud co-creator of National Woblob Day, Robin attended South Kingstown High School, where she forged many lasting friendships. As adults, Robin and some of these friends (you know who you are), were nearly banned from Eat’n’Park for blowing straw wrappers at each other while dining at the Monaca, PA establishment. Robin will definitely be remembered for her playful spirit and her dry sense of humor.
At the University of Utah, she enjoyed teaching her college friends that Rhode Island is not, in fact, an island. She also delighted in correcting their pronunciations of “orange” and “horror” and in encouraging them to use “wicked” in everyday conversation. After graduating with a degree in Recreational Therapy, Robin worked in Washington, D.C. for US Airways. It was there that she met her husband, Randy. After a few years of dating, Randy eloquently proposed by presenting Robin with a ring and saying, “Here, put this on.” They were married on May 30th, 1987.
Robin and her family moved permanently to Monaca, PA in 2000. Shortly after relocating, Robin began working at Penn State Beaver as a library assistant. This was an unexpected career choice for a woman who, in her youth, used to practice cartwheels in the space between bookshelves at Curtis Corner middle school’s library, where her mom was a volunteer. At least her New England upbringing had prompted the purchase of a typical librarian wardrobe - LL Bean seasonal motif sweaters and sensible shoes. She retired in April 2020.
About twelve years ago, Robin was diagnosed with a spectacularly unlikely version of cancer, ocular melanoma. She received radiation therapy and lived seemingly cancer-free until 2019, when it was discovered that the cancer had come back and metastasized, largely in the liver and lungs.
She leaves behind her father, William Leete of Wakefield, Rhode Island, her sister Amy (Thomas) MacDonald of Vienna, VA and their four sons, as well as her loving husband, Randy, who can now drive as fast as he wants to even though “Randy, can’t you see that it’s raining?” She also leaves behind her daughters, Rebecca Guthrie and Amy Schodt, and her highly appreciated son-in-law Taylor Guthrie (T-Man), as well as nieces, nephews, many friends, some very special aunts- and uncles-in-law, and a somewhat-used red kayak (price on request).
Robin was preceded in death by her beautiful mother, Doris Knight Leete, her dogs Bonnie, Schooner, Wally and Maggie, as well as a guinea pig, Brownie, and thousands of pet fish. Prior to her death, Robin was inconclusive on the question of whether she loved her children or her pets more. We’ll never know for sure.
As further proof of her love for animals, her final words were “Randy, please buy our daughter Amy a puppy for her birthday, and don’t forget to feed my fish.”
Robin’s friends and family will think of her always, but especially whenever they read a Peanuts cartoon, complete a jigsaw puzzle, or go fishing - all things that Robin enjoyed. We will cheer on the Boston Red Sox on her behalf. Her daughters will also think of her every time they hear a song she used to sing around the house, and they will wonder whether the official lyrics or Robin’s misheard and made-up ones are better.
Although she had once been accused of crushing dreams since 1991, Robin was a kind, patient and selfless mother. She was an exceptionally good blanket-fluffer and door-cracker. Her daughter Becky trained her well. Robin was also an amazing gift-giver. Every special occasion was made even more special by her thoughtfulness. She was an attentive daughter (often called “Mommy’s little helper” by her mother), a wonderful wife, and a truly amazing friend.
She wasn’t a great cook. She defined “cooking” as defrosting things in the microwave, but hey, you can’t be everything in this life.
She will be missed greatly!
